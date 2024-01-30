1,600 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. Booking accounts for about 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Booking by 91.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,548.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,118. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,399.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

