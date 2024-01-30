178,477 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,000. nVent Electric accounts for 1.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

