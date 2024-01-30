19,641 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 180,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,146. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,429 shares of company stock worth $1,454,657. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

View Our Latest Report on CNO

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.