23,809 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 50.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.41, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

