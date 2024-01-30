2,470 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $370.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.95 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.