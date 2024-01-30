27,745 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE remained flat at $15.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,517,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,046,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

