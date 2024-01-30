29,400 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.28. 401,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

