2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
2U Price Performance
Shares of TWOU opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $13.15.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
