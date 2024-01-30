2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWOU opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 2U by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 2U by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

