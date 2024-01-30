2U (TWOU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after acquiring an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 2U by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 86,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 2U by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Barrington Research lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

