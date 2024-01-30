2U (TWOU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
2U Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Barrington Research lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
