3,156 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortive by 12,739.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Fortive by 4.2% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

FTV opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

