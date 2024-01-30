34,125 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.