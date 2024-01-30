8,488 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 66.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,999,000 after buying an additional 2,229,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,126,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 27.1% during the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 291,974 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NFE stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile



New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

