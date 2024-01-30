96,930 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. 1,899,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

