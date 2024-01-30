98,365 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

XEL opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

