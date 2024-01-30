A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 877,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.