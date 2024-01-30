A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCB remained flat at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726. A SPAC II Acquisition has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASCB. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

