AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.78. 2,717,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.36. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

