Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.