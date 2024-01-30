Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.94.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Further Reading
