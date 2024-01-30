abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,727 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.58% of Onto Innovation worth $36,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $172.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

