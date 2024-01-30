abrdn plc Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $33,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.62. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

