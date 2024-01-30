ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

