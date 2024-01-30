Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 851 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.18. The company had a trading volume of 592,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,736. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.98. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

