accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

accesso Technology Group Stock Up 8.8 %

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 570 ($7.25) on Friday. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 509 ($6.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 858 ($10.91). The company has a market cap of £237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,384.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 551.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 617.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

About accesso Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.