Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,908 shares of company stock valued at $947,052 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after purchasing an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after acquiring an additional 705,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after acquiring an additional 956,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 479,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

