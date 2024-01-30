Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 3,624 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $87,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

