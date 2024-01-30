Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $46,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. 139,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

