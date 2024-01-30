Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.14. 9,397,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,027,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.30. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.