Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,522. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.56 and its 200-day moving average is $284.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $318.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

