Accredited Investors Inc. Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,602. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $104.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

