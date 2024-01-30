Accredited Investors Inc. Has $6.13 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.64. The company had a trading volume of 74,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $273.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

