Accredited Investors Inc. Has $737,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,595,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,137,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

