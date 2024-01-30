Accredited Investors Inc. Has $866,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,647,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 2,667,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,687,707. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.