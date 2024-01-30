Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.8% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $643.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $602.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $647.73. The stock has a market cap of $610.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

