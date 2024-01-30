Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 215,658 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 387.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,355. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

