Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 344,998 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,998 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.34. 2,005,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680,846. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

