Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 8,349 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.80. 11,781,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,370,543. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.