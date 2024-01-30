Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,604. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

