Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 514 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. 52,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,836. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.89 and a 12-month high of $103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.