Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 5,196 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 432,434 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

