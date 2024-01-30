Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $492.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.70. The company has a market capitalization of $381.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $493.77.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
