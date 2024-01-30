Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 584 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $492.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.70. The company has a market capitalization of $381.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $493.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.