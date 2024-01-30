Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $242,586.81

Achain (ACT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Achain has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $242,586.81 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002252 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

