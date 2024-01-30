ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACNB. StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Hovde Group cut ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get ACNB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

ACNB Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 124,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $389.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.