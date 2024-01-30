Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $326.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $326.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.96.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

