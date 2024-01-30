Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $19.88.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

