Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 288.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $458,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 161,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth $352,000.

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MSB opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

