Acumen Capital Cuts Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$13.50

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LCFS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TSE LCFS opened at C$7.35 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49. The stock has a market cap of C$255.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

