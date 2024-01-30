Acumen Capital Cuts Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$13.50

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LCFS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCFS
Tidewater Renewables Stock Down 5.2 %
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Renewables
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.