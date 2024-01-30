Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.45

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 8666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
