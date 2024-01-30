Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.45

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 8666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

