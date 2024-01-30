Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.76 and a 200 day moving average of $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.