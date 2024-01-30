Addison Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

