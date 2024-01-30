Addison Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 85,972 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

